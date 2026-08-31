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WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation

WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation

The 2026 WomanKind Biennial, on view September 18 through October 30, brings together 25 local women artists, nonprofit organizations, women-owned and local businesses, and Jackson County Library Services for a community-based contemporary art project connecting visual art with women's causes, cultural exchange and direct community action.
Public is welcome to join for the opening reception from 5-7pm on September 18th, 2026.
The public is encouraged to bring period products for the domestic violence shelter and nonperishable food for the ACCESS food drive. Period-product donations will become part of an evolving sculptural installation during the exhibition and will ultimately be donated to the shelter through Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon (WESO).

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Phoenix Helio
PR@phoenixhelio.com
www.phoenixhelio.com

Artist Group Info

Beca Blake, community-based curator
beca@becablake.com
www.becablake.com
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org