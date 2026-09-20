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WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation

WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation

Women's Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation featuring presentation on period poverty with JCLS librarian Jody Flemming.

Bring hygiene products and help build the evolving donation sculpture installation art piece! All donations will be delivered by WESO to the Dunn House shelter for the Welcome Baskets given to shelter residents.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Phoenix Helio
PR@phoenixhelio.com
www.phoenixhelio.com

Artist Group Info

Beca Blake, community-based curator
beca@becablake.com
www.becablake.com
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org