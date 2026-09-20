WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation
WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation
Women's Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation featuring presentation on period poverty with JCLS librarian Jody Flemming.
Bring hygiene products and help build the evolving donation sculpture installation art piece! All donations will be delivered by WESO to the Dunn House shelter for the Welcome Baskets given to shelter residents.
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Phoenix Helio
PR@phoenixhelio.com
Artist Group Info
Beca Blake, community-based curator
beca@becablake.com
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett StMedford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org