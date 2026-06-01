Wine & Pick Up Lines

Every guest submits their best—or worst—pick-up line.

Some will be smooth.

Most will be crimes against flirting.

We’ll read them throughout the night while pouring wine and collectively questioning humanity.

There will be winners.

There will be regrets.

There will almost certainly be at least one line involving Syrah and poor judgment.

Winners might win some “Wingman” merch…cause we have to use this stuff up somehow.