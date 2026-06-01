Wine & Pick Up Lines
Wine & Pick Up Lines
Every guest submits their best—or worst—pick-up line.
Some will be smooth.
Most will be crimes against flirting.
We’ll read them throughout the night while pouring wine and collectively questioning humanity.
There will be winners.
There will be regrets.
There will almost certainly be at least one line involving Syrah and poor judgment.
Winners might win some “Wingman” merch…cause we have to use this stuff up somehow.
Resistance Wine Company
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Artist Group Info
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com