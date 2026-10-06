Windows in Time: The Crater Lake Chapter of the DAR

The Crater Lake Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was officially organized in November of 1919. At the time, it was the 7th chapter organized in Oregon. Members must prove a lineal descent to a patriot of the American Revolution. A patriot is defined as someone who contributed either through military service, civil service or patriotic service. The organization is primarily a service organization focused on historic preservation, education and patriotism. Over the years, the Crater Lake Chapter has marked historical sites, honored veterans, supported the Eagle Point National Cemetery, awarded scholarships, honored citizens with community service awards, held naturalization classes and more, depending on the needs of the citizens of the Rogue Valley.

Presenter Pamela Olsen, DVM, is a past regent of the Crater Lake Chapter. She is a third generation member of the Daughters of the American Revolution with over 25 years of membership. She has documented 12 personal patriots. She is currently serving as the Director of the District I chapters in Southwestern Oregon.

The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) and Jackson County Library Services. Programs are presented in Medford (first Wednesdays) and again in Ashland (second Wednesdays). Recordings of Medford presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel.