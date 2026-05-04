Windows in Time: Southwest Oregon Fire Lookouts, 18+ YRS

The U.S. Forest Service built a network of lookout towers in the Crater/Rogue River National Forest in the early 20th century. The lookouts were located and designed to be intervisible, using the innovative Osborne Fire Finder, with special lightning protection and other safety features. Communicating across the vast, mountainous forest posed challenges. The towers served many uses beyond monitoring for fires, such as spotting planes in WWII and observing volcanic activity.

Brian White grew up in Northern California. His earliest memories are of camping with his family, and his studies in Earth Sciences and career reflect a life-long interest in the natural world. He recently retired from the U.S. Forest Service where he worked in development and management of public recreational, natural and cultural resources. He intends to continue to contribute to the preservation of our national heritage and conservation of our spectacular public lands.

The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) and Jackson County Library Services. Programs are presented in Medford (first Wednesdays) and again in Ashland (second Wednesdays). Recordings of Medford presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel.