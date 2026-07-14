Windows in Time: History of St. Mary's in Jacksonville from 1865 to Today

This lecture will cover the history of St. Mary’s School, from its beginnings in Jacksonville in 1865 to its move to Medford in 1908 and attempts to shut it down—including a famous anti-Catholic law overturned by the Supreme Court. Presenter Kevin Keating will showcase the more famous alums and sports championships and its revival today as a premier school.

Kevin Keating is a UCLA history alum who has taught history at St. Mary's since 2010. He is a local history hobbyist and has written a local history book creatively titled "Medford." He and his wife Nikki's four kids graduated from St. Mary's and have flown the coop. He is on the JCLS library board and Medford City Council.

The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) and Jackson County Library Services. Programs are presented in Medford (first Wednesdays) and again in Ashland (second Wednesdays). Recordings of Medford presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel.