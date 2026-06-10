Wildfire-Ready Neighborhoods Community Conversation

When it comes to wildfire safety, we are all connected.

The best way to reduce our fire risk and plan for safe evacuation is for neighbors to work together. Some neighborhoods have taken big steps to become safer. Has yours?

Whether you answered YES or NO, please join us for an important community conversation about surviving the coming wildfire season and beyond. Speakers include you, your neighbors, and local experts working together on wildfire and emergency preparedness.

Speakers/Facilitators: State Representative Pam Marsh, Charisse Sydoriak, Ashland Climate Collaborative President and Co-founder Lorrie Kaplan, Ashland Emergency Food Bank Executive Director Catie Mahoney, and local neighborhood leaders.

By participating in this meeting, you’ll be helping to create the next phase of Ashland’s community wildfire response. You’ll also learn:

- Tips and tools to start organizing now for safety

- What some Ashland neighborhoods are already doing

- How your neighborhood can become wildfire-ready

Please RSVP.