Why Are Oregon Schools FAILING? [Community Exchange]

Why Are Oregon Schools FAILING?

Oregon ranks at the bottom nationally for K–12 academic success. We also have some of the lowest attendance and graduation rates. Salem politicians say they’re going to hold schools accountable. But that’s of little use if we don’t fix the root cause of failure.

Join us at the Medford Library for an information-rich exchange about how we rebuild Oregon K–12 Education to succeed.

Discover How The Science of Learning Leads to Success