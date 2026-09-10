Why Are Kids Anxious? — A Community Exchange

A Community Exchange from the Oregon Education Project

"Why Are Kids Anxious?"

Why are so many children and teens struggling with depression and other mental health challenges today?

Are schools contributing to the problems by focusing so much on a student’s social and emotional life?

Should teachers become classroom therapists — a role they are not trained or rewarded for?

And why does Oregon’s required Transformative Social and Emotional Learning Framework and Standards

promote “decentering white middle class values?”

Join us at the Medford Library for an information-rich exchange about how we rebuild Oregon K–12 Education to succeed.

Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm

Medford Library

Discover How Moral Character Builds Resilience

This unaffiliated event is not sponsored or endorsed by the Library.