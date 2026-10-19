Whole Foods Plant-based Potluck & lecture: The Art of Healthy Living by Dr. WIll Tuttle. Music & Art included
Whole Foods Plant-based Potluck & lecture: The Art of Healthy Living by Dr. WIll Tuttle. Music & Art included
Whole Foods Plant-based potluck at 5:30 pm, followed by lecture entitled The Art of Healthy Living by Will Tuttle, Ph.D. Music and Art included. Will is author of many books including The World Peace Diet.
Yoga SOULutions
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Yoga SOULutions
vrnda.yoga@gmail.com
Yoga SOULutions
801 Forest StreetAshland , Oregon 97520
541 601 0128
vrnda.yoga@gmail.com