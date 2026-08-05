Wednesday Volunteers Needed in Food Pantry 10:30 am - 1 pm : )

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: Food Pantry Assistants

Help Feed Our Community!

Wednesdays from 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

Duties:

Assist people while shopping in food pantry

Unload food boxes to shelves

Keep Food Pantry area clean

No previous experience is necessary—just a willing heart and a desire to help others.

Interested in lending a hand? Call the office at (541) 773-3691, email churchoffice@medfordumchurch.org or ask for Linda at the fellowship hall on Wednesdays.

We are looking for kind, reliable volunteers to join our team as Food Pantry Assistants! If you want to make a direct, positive impact in our neighborhood, we would love to have you in our safe, relaxing, clean, and friendly space!

About Us:

We are a downtown congregation

that strives to be the hands, feet, heart, and mind of Jesus

offering radical hospitality to the Valley.

If you work in the city and county offices,

own a business, wait on tables in a local restaurant, or find yourself unemployed,

we welcome you.

We welcome the comfortable and well-fed,

the unsheltered and the hungry,

those battling addiction, and those who are recovering.

Whether you are straight, gay, transitioning or questioning,

we offer a safe place for you to discover the love of Jesus and a community.

If you know what you believe, or are an agnostic doubter,

recovering from a previous church experience,

or a long time Methodist,

we understand it is more important to experience grace and community

than it is to claim a dogma.

We welcome the Valley,

the well to do, and the struggling family,

the retired gray-haired older adult and the squirming baby,

the dad who tells silly jokes and the high-tech mom,

white and black people and all the wonderful skin hues that are in between.

Whatever your heritage, born here or elsewhere,

we believe that diversity is a strength

and reflects the creativity of God.

We welcome you.

Together we strive to live out the teachings of Jesus.

We believe that first and foremost our religion should make us kinder,

more compassionate,

and create in us a greater capacity to love.

We invite you to become companions with us.

We strive to be the hands, feet, heart, and mind of Jesus in the Valley.