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Webinar– Balancing offshore wind port infrastructure with existing coastal industries: perspectives from the Humboldt Bay shellfish industry

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Webinar– Balancing offshore wind port infrastructure with existing coastal industries: perspectives from the Humboldt Bay shellfish industry

Join the Schatz Energy Research Center for a public webinar on Tuesday, October 13 from 2-4 pm (Pacific) to learn about Humboldt Bay as a working estuary and agricultural space, and of the concerns and priorities of the shellfish industry regarding large-scale port development. This talk features presentations from California Sea Grant and the Schatz Center, as well as perspectives from local shellfish farmers who are actively engaged in the development process. This webinar is free and open to the public. To learn more and register, visit https://schatzcenter.org/events/

ZOOM
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schatz Energy Research Center
707-826-4345
schatzenergy@humboldt.edu

Artist Group Info

jessiecoming@gmail.com
ZOOM