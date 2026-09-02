WAREHOUSE SALE!!!
WAREHOUSE SALE!!!
🎉 Annual Warehouse Sale! 🎉
Join us for our BIG annual warehouse sale with incredible finds, great prices, and plenty of treasures waiting to be discovered!
Saturday, September 26 | 9 AM–4 PM
Sunday, September 27 | 9 AM–12 PM
Come shop, save, and support hospice care in our community. We can’t wait to see you there!
The HUB Warehouse
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org
The HUB Warehouse
255 Helman, #4Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org