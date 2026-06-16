Walt Whitman: America's Poet of the Open Road

In this one-hour performance, performer and author Tim Holt takes on the role of Walt Whitman, presenting his life and work in poetry and prose. Holt, as Whitman, celebrates the energy, the sprawling expanse and diversity of America in the mid-19th century.

Whitman was the unabashed bard of our fledgling democracy. He took the creed that "all men are created equal" and made it sing: "I celebrate myself, and what I assume you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."

Whitman's saga includes his early years growing up on Long Island, his newspaper career, his encounters with Abraham Lincoln and Ralph Waldo Emerson, and his heart-wrenching visits with suffering and dying soldiers during the Civil War--the life experiences that went into the making of Leaves Of Grass.