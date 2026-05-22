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Walk through Jacksonville History!

Walk through Jacksonville History!

Stretch your legs in the comfort of morning temperatures while hearing the stories of the people who transformed a gold rush town into the 19th century center of regional government, commerce, and society when you join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. on one of our weekly Saturday 1-hour guided “Walk through History” tours. Tours leave from Jacksonville’s New City Hall at 10am and cover about 1 mile with multiple stops. Guests hear how gambling money built a church; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how fire reshaped the town; and how a railroad both destroyed and preserved the town.
Tours are FREE, but donations are always welcomed—all monies go towards maintaining and preserving historic buildings seen on the tour.

Jacksonville City Hall
Every week through Sep 05, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
www.historicjacksonville.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicjacksonville.org
Jacksonville City Hall
206 North 5th Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org