Walk through Jacksonville History!

Stretch your legs in the comfort of morning temperatures while hearing the stories of the people who transformed a gold rush town into the 19th century center of regional government, commerce, and society when you join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. on one of our weekly Saturday 1-hour guided “Walk through History” tours. Tours leave from Jacksonville’s New City Hall at 10am and cover about 1 mile with multiple stops. Guests hear how gambling money built a church; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how fire reshaped the town; and how a railroad both destroyed and preserved the town.

Tours are FREE, but donations are always welcomed—all monies go towards maintaining and preserving historic buildings seen on the tour.