🍔🎵Eureka Community Services is excited to celebrate the hard work of dedicated volunteers who help make our city better! All throughout September we will be celebrating Volunteer Month with volunteer events every Saturday, culminating in a Volunteer Appreciation BBQ & Party at Sequoia Park with free food, music by Elderberry Rust, and fun!

‼️We will be recognizing volunteers who help Eureka in a variety of ways, and do the drawing for the $250 Pierson’s gift card grand prize. Anyone who has attended all 4 events in September will have the opportunity to win! There will be opportunities for additional prizes available throughout the month.

➡️Check out the rest of the events happening during our September Volunteer Month!

🌱• Saturday, Sept 5th-Old Town Beautification from 9am-10:30am (meet at Eureka Welcome Center 108 F St)

🌲• Saturday, Sept 12th-Sequoia Park Ivy League from 9am-1pm (meet at Glatt and T St)

🦢• Saturday, Sept 19th- Da' Yas Park from 9am-11am (2605 Pine St.)

🍔• Saturday, Sept 26th – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ & Party at Sequoia Park Gazebo from 12pm-3pm

We hope to see you there! Thank you volunteers for making Eureka such a vibrant community.

Are you interested in starting your own volunteer group or donating for our volunteer events? Contact 707-441-4218 or hatwood@eurekaca.gov