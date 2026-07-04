Victorian Hobbies & Crafts

Those crafty Victorians! The Industrial Revolution meant increased leisure time for most upper and middle class Victorians, but leisure did not mean idleness. To forestall the mischief that Satan found for idle hands, you were expected to use your leisure time to pursue something useful and productive—that was also recuperative and relaxing! In other words, you found a hobby. Victorian costumed docents will talk about popular hobbies of the late 1800s—sports, games, dog breeding, music, art and more—and the personal activities, collections, and crafts of the Beekmans, Jacksonville’s wealthiest and most prominent pioneer family.