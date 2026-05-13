Veteran Horse Therapy Program

Veteran Horse Therapy. Come meet our horses.

A Journey to Healing, Trust and Renewal.. Through Equine Connection

This is open to all Veterans come and check us out. It will be strictly for veterans to come, be around horses, brush them, walk them, take them over obstacles. Just a connection with the horses.

Sat May 23rd. Time will be 11am-12pm

705 Missouri Flat Rd

Grants Pass, OR 97527

Highlights: Transformational, Emotional Regulation, Build Trust & Connection, Support & Community and Restore Calm with Presence

Reserve your spot today by calling Valerie Powell at 307-797-0786.

valerie@senioradvocatesolutionsltd.com

