Veteran Horse Therapy Program
Veteran Horse Therapy Program
Veteran Horse Therapy. Come meet our horses.
A Journey to Healing, Trust and Renewal.. Through Equine Connection
This is open to all Veterans come and check us out. It will be strictly for veterans to come, be around horses, brush them, walk them, take them over obstacles. Just a connection with the horses.
Sat May 23rd. Time will be 11am-12pm
705 Missouri Flat Rd
Grants Pass, OR 97527
Highlights: Transformational, Emotional Regulation, Build Trust & Connection, Support & Community and Restore Calm with Presence
Reserve your spot today by calling Valerie Powell at 307-797-0786.
valerie@senioradvocatesolutionsltd.com
Valerie Powell
Prices varys
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Senior Advocate Solutions Ltd. & Opheli & Companya
307-797-0786
ophelia.and.co@outlook.com
Valerie Powell
705 Missouri RoadGrants Pass, Oregon 97527
307-797-0786
valerie@senioradvocatesolutionsltd.com