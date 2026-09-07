Udo Gorsch-Nies Writing as Jerry L Niece talks about his new book “The Borderline Curse: Talks with Alter Ego”

Monday October 19th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

After twenty-five years of marriage, I divorced my wife.

I had tried in vain to save my marriage during the last years. The failure damaged my self-image remarkably. Thoughts of suicide wafted through my brain.

About a decade later my ex-wife was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). I read several books about this mental illness. There is no cure.

I met acquaintances and friends in Europe and the USA whose mothers, wives, husbands or children showed borderline or bipolar behavior. Listening to the stories of their unbearable pain and loneliness encouraged me to write this booklet. Maybe it will help some readers to overcome their loneliness.