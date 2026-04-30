In Twilight Serenade, lyric soprano Nala Kathleen invites audiences into an evening of music inspired by moonlight, dreams, and the many hues of romance. The program begins in the world of classical song- German Lied, French mélodie, Italian aria, and English art song- capturing the colors of nighttime from the swanlike stillness of love newly awakened to moments when romance becomes bold enough to tease, flirt, and playfully outwit the lover who is eavesdropping.

Nala is joined by Alda Turgieva, piano; Tyler Mansfield, classical and jazz guitar; and Joshua Cannan, tenor saxophone