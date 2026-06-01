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Truth or Drink

Truth or Drink

A little bold. A little dangerous. A lot more fun after the second glass.

Throughout the evening, we’ll throw out rounds of questions ranging from harmless to “wow, okay, we’re really sharing tonight.”

You can always refuse to answer.

But then you drink.

Strangers become friends fast on this night. Occasionally oversharing happens. We consider that part of the experience.

Resistance Wine Company
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/

Artist Group Info

kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/Wine-Tastings/Ros-Confidential-First-Friday-Expos