© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trivia Night

Trivia Night

The Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt is hosting Trivia Night on Saturday, October 17th, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will be split into teams competing to answer questions correctly and quickly. Trivia questions follow natural history and nature themes and are divided into rounds based on topic. Teams with the most correct answers throughout the night will be awarded prizes! Join us for a night of competitive fun! Ages 16+
NHM members: $5
Non NHM members: $8
Call ahead to reserve a spot (707) 826-4480 or sign-up online
For more information or to sign up online, visit our website: humboldt.edu/natmus

HSU Natural History Museum
8
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

vmb13@humboldt.edu
Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt
HSU Natural History Museum
1242 G Street
Arcata, California 95521
7078264480
natmus@humboldt.edu
http://natmus.humboldt.edu