The Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt is hosting Trivia Night on Saturday, October 17th, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will be split into teams competing to answer questions correctly and quickly. Trivia questions follow natural history and nature themes and are divided into rounds based on topic. Teams with the most correct answers throughout the night will be awarded prizes! Join us for a night of competitive fun! Ages 16+

NHM members: $5

Non NHM members: $8

Call ahead to reserve a spot (707) 826-4480 or sign-up online

For more information or to sign up online, visit our website: humboldt.edu/natmus