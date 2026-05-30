Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk-5-8pm June 5

Come & Listen – live piano/organ music

Come & Walk – our flower-adorned Labyrinth, with candles to hold, is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. Works representing “Rebirth” by Robert Koch, Ron Kendall, Kaz Chandler, and Vivian McAleavey are hanging in the historic church.

Kaz Chandler will be doing free 10-minute charcoal portraits.

June Artwork – Watercolor artist Jane Hardgrove will be the guest pop-up artist for June’s First Friday Art Walk and several of her artworks will be displayed. Jane embraces the challenge of working with watercolors—a medium that embodies spontaneity, freedom, and discovery. Her work reflects a deep connection to the natural beauty of Oregon and the outdoors. With over 45 years of experience as a distinguished landscape designer and contractor, Jane’s journey into painting began with a drawing class intended to support her design business. That class sparked what would become a lifelong passion for watercolor. She believes that leaving questions unanswered in a painting invites movement, encourages personal interpretation, and allows emotional depth to emerge.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available