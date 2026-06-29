Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Come & Walk – our flower-adorned Labyrinth, with streamers for children, is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. Works representing “Rebirth” by Robert Koch, Ron Kendall, Kaz Chandler, and Vivian McAleavey are hanging in the historic church.

The pop-up artist for July is local artist Karen Staahl, who features contemporary figures in her acrylic paintings. “I usually bring one or more figures into my work which open the possibility of emotion or narrative, but my main purpose in painting is to achieve a spatial harmony which is satisfying to view. My goal is not to depict people exactly as they are, but to interpret them by creating new harmonies with line, shape and color.” For many years Karen was represented by Hanson Howard Gallery in Ashland. While there she had a solo show at the Governors Offices in Salem and and two at the Rogue Gallery. 50% of Karen Staal’s sales at this event will go to Palestinian Relief.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available