Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk-5-8pm

Come & Listen – live music for piano, organ, flute and more

Come & Walk – our candlelit Labyrinth is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. The first art installation will be in the sanctuary from May-July and is honoring the theme: REBIRTH. It will feature several local artists, including Robert Koch, Vivian McAleavy, Ron Kendall, and Kaz Chandler.

May Artwork -- Morgan Marlowe will be the guest pop-up artist for May’s First Friday Art Walk and several of her artworks will be displayed. Using acrylic paint, Morgan Marlowe is primarily interested in art as a form of anthropology in the most literal sense. Anthropos in Greek means human, anthropology is the study of humans. She is interested in playing along the line of what is universally human. By how much or how little can a shape, a gesture of paint or a color evoke an emotion? Or provoke an association with something from the physical world? We as humans see faces from dots and a line, we understand animals and trees sometimes from the most vague color and gesture combinations. Studies show we find blue calming and trustworthy, red sensual or alarming. The fact that this is true says something to be about what it is to be human. She enjoys working in abstract with bold color but will venture toward forms of realism. She is prone to subjective realities rather than objective ones, always exploring the line of what she can provoke or evoke in the viewer by how much or little is included on the canvas.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available