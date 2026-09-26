Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk-5-8pm October 2nd

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Come & Walk – our flower-adorned Labyrinth, with streamers for children, is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance and will feature music of the Laughalot Quartet from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. Trinity Episcopal Church will host our first sculptor, woodcarver Dirlene Wheeler as the guest pop up artist for First Friday in October in the narthex of the historic church.

Dirlene Wheeler says “Being a woodcarver for over 30 years has shaped my life more than my propensity to shape wood. Working with each carving in Talent OR, I think of my teachers who have contributed to my techniques and the current style. From my enthusiastic beginning teacher in Nebraska to more than five nationally renowned award-winning woodcarvers and teachers; they inspired my love of creating. From driftwood to cypress knees, from cottonwood bark to walnut, each wood type lends itself to specific sculptures. Classes in watercolor and acrylic not only improved my carvings but hooked me on painting.

Awards included Best of Show and several categorical first places in the Intermediate Division of the Montana Woodcarvers Association Shows & Competitions, an honorable mention at the Nebraskaland Days Art Competition, and Best of Show and People’s Choice at the Medford Rogue Gallery Celtic Show. My artwork has been displayed in Oregon, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Montana galleries, and is found in private collections. Currently, I am a member of the Rogue Gallery and Art Center, Ashland Gallery Association, and the Central Point Woodcarving Club. In addition, I am the founding member of Woodcarvers of the Bighorns in Sheridan, Wyoming and have taught woodcarving classes in three states.”

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available