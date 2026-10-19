Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk-5-8pm November 6

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Come & Walk – Our illuminated Labyrinth, with glow-in-the-dark ribbons for children.is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance.. (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit--for November,Trinity Episcopal Church’s Sewing Women at Trinity (SWAT) will display their quilts in the church. These quilts and many more will be available for purchase at the Trinity Holiday Bazaar on November 21st, 9 am -1 pm in the Trinity Parish Hall.

SWAT is the oldest among the social ministries at Trinity, having been founded more than fifty years ago. Currently twelve women form the core of the group. Its stated mission is to “Keep people warm”. Each year they assemble about 75 quilts. Many of these are donated to other non-profits who service the poor and needy in the Rogue Valley. Among the recipients of these quilts is Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley; SWAT provides a quilt for each member of all families as they move into their newly built homes, The group holds an annual bazaar selling quilts, table runners, purses, and other creations of their talented team. The proceeds of the bazaar are used to purchase materials for the quilts and for other charitable projects in the church and community. One of the interesting items produced for the bazaar each year is mincemeat made from the generations-old recipe of Grandma Headberg. This sweet-spicy condiment attracts buyers in the know

from across Southern Oregon. The ladies of SWAT invite you to come and join them to sew on Tuesday mornings from 8:30 am to 11 am.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available

Trinity Episcopal Church

44 North Second Street

Ashland, Oregon 97520