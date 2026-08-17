Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 530 to 7 pm.

Come & Walk – our flower-adorned Labyrinth, with streamers for children, is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. Trinity Episcopal Church will host Dela Zimmerman as the guest pop up artist for First Friday in September in the narthex of the historic church.

Dela Zimmerman creates archival giclée prints from her original acrylic paintings of florals that have the precision and accuracy of botanical illustrations while being artistically beautiful. Della says “From Opera to Art! After a lifetime of professional performance, and other endeavors, I finally retired and grew a garden here in beautiful Oregon filled with flowers that I photographed and then painted! A totally new joy!”

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available