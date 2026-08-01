Trinity Episcopal Church and Labyrinth: Open House with Art Exhibit

First Friday Art Walk

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 530 to 7 pm.

Come & Walk – our flower-adorned Labyrinth, with streamers for children, is open to all as a place to ponder, to meditate, to pray, to dance (weather permitting)

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy our Art Exhibit. Trinity Episcopal Church will host local artist Gatore Mukarhinda as the guest pop up artist for First Friday in August in the narthex and porch area of the historic church.

Gatore Mukarhinda is a local Ashland artist, musician, and community arts facilitator whose work centers creativity as a path toward healing, connection, and shared expression. Originally from Rwanda, Mukarhinda has lived across Africa and beyond, including the Congo, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Kenya, Senegal, France, and the United States, bringing a rich international perspective to his art and music. His drawings and paintings often feature jazz musicians and instruments, reflecting his lifelong relationship with rhythm, drumming, and cultural storytelling. In Ashland, he leads free weekly art-making sessions and community creative spaces, providing supplies and encouragement so people of all backgrounds can gather, make art, and experience creativity as a form of belonging.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available

