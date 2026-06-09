Trails of Time: An Oregon Living History Festival

Join us for a family-friendly gathering with history interpreters, activities, live music, meet-a-goat, and indigenous storytelling and food. Local history educators and enthusiasts will be on hand dressed in the time period they are portraying and doing authentic chores, activities and crafts. Learn to wash clothes on a washboard, sit in a canoe with the fur traders, and listen to Native stories in the cedar plankhouse.

Our friend Deitrich Peters and his family members (from Grand Ronde) will be there to talk with you about Native culture and show some items of regalia, play flute and do some Native storytelling. He may even bring a tipi to set up near the plankhouse, weather permitting.