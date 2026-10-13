Traditional storytelling performance
Traditional storytelling performance
Ruth Halpern tells traditional folktales from around the world about luck and laughter. Suitable for all ages! Come and enjoy a glass of wine and listen to stories that will open your heart.
South stage cellars
$5
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
South Stage Cellars
5418999120
southstagecellars@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ruth Halpern
ruth@ruthstory.com
South stage cellars
125 S. 3 rd St.Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-899-9120
southstagecellars@gmail.com