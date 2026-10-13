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Traditional storytelling performance

Traditional storytelling performance

Ruth Halpern tells traditional folktales from around the world about luck and laughter. Suitable for all ages! Come and enjoy a glass of wine and listen to stories that will open your heart.

South stage cellars
$5
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

South Stage Cellars
5418999120
southstagecellars@gmail.com
https://southstagecellars.com/

Artist Group Info

Ruth Halpern
ruth@ruthstory.com
Www.ruthstory.com
South stage cellars
125 S. 3 rd St.
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-899-9120
southstagecellars@gmail.com
Www.Southstagecellars.com