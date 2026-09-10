Tibetan Sand Mandala - Art in The Park
Tibetan Sand Mandala - Art in The Park
This display of “Art in the Park” is an example of the largest and most complex Tibetan Buddhist Sand Mandalas in traditional Tibetan Monastic practices. The Kalachakra Mandala is often referred to as "The Wheel of Time". It is easy to say that this is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for most people. It is so special that it required the Dalai Lama’s permission to create it. The 2700 year-old design has been taught in the monasteries and passed down form monk-to-monk. This display is created by Master Artist Lama Losang Samten. Open to the public every day from 12:30-5pm until Sunday September 20th.
Presented in cooperation with the
Mount Shasta Parks and Recreation District and Jefferson Friends of Tibetan Culture
Mount Shasta City Park Lower Lodge
12:30 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of Tibetan Culture
5309188892
msfotc@gmail.com
Mount Shasta City Park Lower Lodge
1315 Nixon Rd.Mt. Shasta, California 96067
2084405302
kyme@mountshastaecology.org