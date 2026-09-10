Tibetan Sand Mandala - Art in The Park

This display of “Art in the Park” is an example of the largest and most complex Tibetan Buddhist Sand Mandalas in traditional Tibetan Monastic practices. The Kalachakra Mandala is often referred to as "The Wheel of Time". It is easy to say that this is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for most people. It is so special that it required the Dalai Lama’s permission to create it. The 2700 year-old design has been taught in the monasteries and passed down form monk-to-monk. This display is created by Master Artist Lama Losang Samten. Open to the public every day from 12:30-5pm until Sunday September 20th.

Presented in cooperation with the

Mount Shasta Parks and Recreation District and Jefferson Friends of Tibetan Culture