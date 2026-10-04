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The Venus Retreat — Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus

The Venus Retreat — Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus

The Venus Retreat — three winter days on Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus, Saturday February 13 to Monday February 15, 2027, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM Pacific each day.

Winter is Paul's favorite season on the mountain: snow absorbs sound, the air goes clear, and the field opens. We lay upon crystals in the sacred forest, sit in deep silence, and receive direct transmission.

Paul will share Venusian healing modalities, Venusian manifestation technologies, and how to enter a multidimensional state and remain stabilized there.

Lodging and meals are your own (optional lodging options on the official page). Location: Mount Shasta, California. Meeting point shared on booking.
Details and booking: https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/the-venus-retreat

Mount Shasta, California
See official page
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Feb 15, 2027.

Event Supported By

Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours · Paul of Venus
424-345-7333
paul@mtshastaspiritualtours.com
https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/the-venus-retreat
Mount Shasta, California
424-345-7333
paul@mtshastaspiritualtours.com
https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/the-venus-retreat