The Venus Retreat — Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus

The Venus Retreat — three winter days on Mount Shasta with Paul of Venus, Saturday February 13 to Monday February 15, 2027, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM Pacific each day.

Winter is Paul's favorite season on the mountain: snow absorbs sound, the air goes clear, and the field opens. We lay upon crystals in the sacred forest, sit in deep silence, and receive direct transmission.

Paul will share Venusian healing modalities, Venusian manifestation technologies, and how to enter a multidimensional state and remain stabilized there.

Lodging and meals are your own (optional lodging options on the official page). Location: Mount Shasta, California. Meeting point shared on booking.

Details and booking: https://www.mtshastaspiritualtours.com/the-venus-retreat