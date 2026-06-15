The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys Film and Panel at Varsity Theater
The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys Film and Panel at Varsity Theater
The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys is a powerful documentary that amplifies the voices of survivors of sex trafficking, revealing their resilience, heartbreak, & courage as they fight for freedom, justice, and a future where exploited individuals are no longer criminalized but protected.
• Audience Q&A and Experts Panel moderated by Lauren Trantham, Disruptors Org
The Varsity Theatre
06:45 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
The Varsity Theatre
166 E Main StAshland, Oregon 97520
(541) 482-3321