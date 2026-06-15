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The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys Film and Panel at Varsity Theater

The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys Film and Panel at Varsity Theater

The Right Track- True Survivor Journeys is a powerful documentary that amplifies the voices of survivors of sex trafficking, revealing their resilience, heartbreak, & courage as they fight for freedom, justice, and a future where exploited individuals are no longer criminalized but protected.

• Audience Q&A and Experts Panel moderated by Lauren Trantham, Disruptors Org

The Varsity Theatre
06:45 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
The Varsity Theatre
166 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 482-3321
https://catheatres.com/varsity/film/3201/the-lemurian-candidate/