The Pozitronics, the Rogue Valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Black Friday Post-Turkey Dance Party
The Pozitronics, the Rogue Valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Black Friday Post-Turkey Dance Party
The Pozitronics is the Rogue Valley’s premier “all-you-can-dance” band, playing a blend of funk, classic rock, R&B, and contemporary music. Pozitronics dance parties have been selling out so book your tables early — this one will burn off the calories!
Roxy Ann Winery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick A DellaSala
DELLASALADOM@GMAIL.COM