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The Magic of Woodpeckers with Shannon Rio

The Magic of Woodpeckers with Shannon Rio

Woodpeckers are a keystone species; they play a critical role in the overall health and wellbeing of our ecological community by providing nesting and roosting holes for dozens of other birds and mammals. This powerpoint presentation will feature nine of our local woodpeckers.

Shannon Rio is President of the Klamath Bird Observatory because of its work to protect birds and wild places in nature. She is a wildlife educator with a goal to connect people with nature so that they will want to care for what they love.

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Communty Center
541.702/2585
www.info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://www.jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/