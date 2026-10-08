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The Innocents - A Percussion Performance by Allen Otte and John Lane

The Innocents - A Percussion Performance by Allen Otte and John Lane

The Innocents features acclaimed performers and composers Allen Otte and John Lane. Through found objects, handmade instruments, electronic soundscapes, and spoken text, they create a powerful and immersive performance exploring wrongful imprisonment, exoneration, injustice, and human resilience. Their work combines contemporary music and performance art to engage audiences. https://www.the-innocents.com/

This event is FREE and open to the public.

SOU Music Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU and SOU Music
541-552-6101
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events

Artist Group Info

Oregon Center for the Arts
boxoffice@sou.edu
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
SOU Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/