THE HOLE STORY - Local Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A
THE HOLE STORY - Local Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A
When the discovery of a mysterious sixty-foot hole on Mount Shasta ties the mountain's mythology to an unsolved crime, locals are drawn into a bizarre true story where fact and folklore become increasingly difficult to separate.
Mount Shasta-based filmmaker Elijah Sullivan will be in attendance for the opening night screening of this one-week theatrical engagement.
THE HOLE STORY was an official selection of the 2025 Ashland Independent Film Festival.
The Varsity Theatre
$8.00-$9.75
07:15 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Elijah Sullivan
The Varsity Theatre
166 E Main StAshland, Oregon 97520
(541) 482-3321