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THE HOLE STORY - Local Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A

THE HOLE STORY - Local Documentary with Filmmaker Q&A

When the discovery of a mysterious sixty-foot hole on Mount Shasta ties the mountain's mythology to an unsolved crime, locals are drawn into a bizarre true story where fact and folklore become increasingly difficult to separate.

Mount Shasta-based filmmaker Elijah Sullivan will be in attendance for the opening night screening of this one-week theatrical engagement.

THE HOLE STORY was an official selection of the 2025 Ashland Independent Film Festival.

The Varsity Theatre
$8.00-$9.75
07:15 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Elijah Sullivan
The Varsity Theatre
166 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 482-3321
https://catheatres.com/varsity/film/3201/the-lemurian-candidate/