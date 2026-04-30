The Historic Holly Theatre Presents: I’m With Her

I’m With Her — the Grammy-winning trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins — brings luminous harmony, masterful musicianship, and deeply moving song to the Historic Holly Theatre for a special evening of contemporary folk at its most intimate and powerful.

Formed in 2014, the trio first captivated audiences with their acclaimed debut album See You Around and the Grammy-winning song “Call My Name.” At the 2026 Grammy Awards, I’m With Her received two additional honors, winning Best Folk Album for Wild and Clear and Blue and Best American Roots Song for “Ancient Light,” affirming their place among the most vital voices in contemporary folk music.

Their newest album, Wild and Clear and Blue, expands the trio’s signature harmonies with rich arrangements and soul-searching themes of ancestry, lineage, resilience, and the shared human experience. In live performance, their rare musical chemistry creates an atmosphere of warmth, reflection, and breathtaking vocal blend.

An Evening with I’m With Her invites audiences into songs shaped by tradition, friendship, and fearless creativity, offering a concert experience that is both timeless and deeply present.

Join us for an unforgettable evening with I’m With Her at the Historic Holly Theatre, a beautifully restored venue built for sound, connection, and shared experience.

Thank you to our Season Sponsor, Quality Fence Co., and Media Sponsor, Jefferson Public Radio, for their generous support of our inaugural season!

ACCESS SERVICES:

For accessible seating and companion accommodations, please contact the Box Office at 541-772-3797, option 1, or email boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org for assistance.

TICKET POLICIES:

There are no refunds on tickets unless a performance is canceled. We understand that plans can change. While standard tickets are non-refundable, certain Holly Theatre membership levels offer ticket exchange privileges. To learn more, visit our Membership Levels page or contact the box office at boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org.