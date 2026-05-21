The Historic Holly Theatre Presents: I’m With Her

I’m With Her, the Grammy-winning trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins, brings luminous harmony, masterful musicianship, and deeply moving song to the Historic Holly Theatre for a special evening of contemporary folk at its most intimate and powerful.

Formed in 2014, the trio first captivated audiences with their acclaimed debut album See You Around and the Grammy-winning song “Call My Name.” At the 2026 Grammy Awards, I’m With Her received two additional honors, winning Best Folk Album for Wild and Clear and Blue and Best American Roots Song for “Ancient Light,” affirming their place among the most vital voices in contemporary folk music.

Their newest album, Wild and Clear and Blue, expands the trio’s signature harmonies with rich arrangements and soul-searching themes of ancestry, lineage, resilience, and the shared human experience. In live performance, their rare musical chemistry creates an atmosphere of warmth, reflection, and breathtaking vocal blend.

This special night of music invites audiences into songs shaped by tradition, friendship, and fearless creativity, offering a concert experience that is both timeless and deeply present.

The evening will feature support from Jordan Tice and Joseph Terrell, two acclaimed songwriters and instrumentalists whose warm musicianship and roots-driven sound make them a perfect complement to this special night of music.