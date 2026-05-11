The Healing Power of Helping Others
The Healing Power of Helping Others
Many older people in today’s world are feeling the weight of loneliness or lack of purpose. Spotlighting the healing power of volunteering will be Cassie Rose, the executive director of Community Volunteer Network. Representatives from some of the agencies supported by CVN will also share the mental and physical health benefits they’ve experienced by helping others here in Southern Oregon, especially struggling children and seniors. Perhaps you’ll discover your own new purpose.
Medford Library large meeting room
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services Medford Library
541-744-8689
information@jcls.org
Medford Library large meeting room
205 S.Central avenueMedford, Oregon 97501
5417748689
information@jcls.org