Children's Festival JULY 11-13, 2026

The Storytelling Guild proudly presents the 60th Annual Children’s Festival

​​​​

This innovative 3-day event will bring out the creativity of both the young and young at heart as it has for generations. Be prepared for lots of hands-on fun with over 30 arts & crafts booths including, clay, face painting, science, gold panning, leather, carpentry, storytelling, child-focused stage performances, and much, much more!

You won't want to miss these fun-filled days of family entertainment!

Children's Festival will be held at the following times:

Saturday, July 11, 4:30-8:30pm

Sunday, July 12, 4:30-8:30pm

Monday, July 13, 9:30am-1:00pm

Admission to the Children's Festival is only $4 per person. Children and parents can enjoy over 30 hands-on arts, crafts, and science projects {All included with the price of admission!} In addition to our fun hands-on projects, you can sit back and enjoy child-focused entertainment and stage performers! Food will be available for purchase at Dragon Deli, and families are always welcome to bring a picnic from home. You won't want to miss our popular litter eating and recycling Dragons, Rosabelle and Pebbles! 🎪📚

All admission and food sales benefit The Storytelling Guild, a non-profit organization.