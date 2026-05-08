The Art Sale
The Art Sale
Join The HUB for its annual fundraising Art Sale on Saturday, June 20, from 5:00–7:00 PM. Explore a collection of fine art, original works, and everyday art while enjoying refreshments, live music, and community connection. Proceeds from the evening support end-of-life care at Celia’s House.
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
1618 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org