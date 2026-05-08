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The Art Sale

The Art Sale

Join The HUB for its annual fundraising Art Sale on Saturday, June 20, from 5:00–7:00 PM. Explore a collection of fine art, original works, and everyday art while enjoying refreshments, live music, and community connection. Proceeds from the evening support end-of-life care at Celia’s House.

The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org
https://sofriendsofhospice.org/hospice-unique-boutique/
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
1618 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org