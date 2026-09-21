The "Art of the Carry On" with Travel Adviser Phyllis Murdock

As we prepare for flights, whether near or far, we are often faced with the quandary of how much to pack, and what size suitcase to place it in. These days, many travelers prefer to use carry-on luggage, as airplane bins have become more spacious to accommodate these bags, and it eliminates the delay in waiting at the baggage carousel after the flight.

That said, making choices about what to bring, and planning how to stow it in a carry-on bag, is a task that can befuddle travelers, especially those who handle this chore less frequently. We are pleased to have as a resource for this dilemma a very experienced Travel Advisor, Phyllis Murdock, a Jacksonville resident who has helped travelers with wonderful trips and adventures all over the world, and who herself has traveled to many countries. We will not only learn to pack, but how to do it in an artful way!

Instructor Bio:

Phyllis Murdock is a Travel Advisor with a business known as Travel Trends LLC, here in Jacksonville. She holds a VTA (Verified Travel Advisor) certification from ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors). She has been a travel advisor for over 12 years and has traveled to more than 30 countries.

Phyllis is affiliated as an independent contractor with TravelStore, Inc. California’s largest privately owned travel company. TravelStore ranks as one of the top 30 travel companies in the US and has built a reputation for professional and high-quality travel opportunities for more than 50 years. Phyllis likes to say “travel….the world is waiting for you!”

