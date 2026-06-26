The Art of our Time Immersive Art Gala will be a dynamic, multi-sensory art experience featuring live performances and interactive installations, bringing the community together to celebrate and support the Rogue Gallery & Art Center.

The evening will be paired with heavy bites by Butter Babes Catering (Owner/Chef of Luncheonette), and Mix & Mingle will be selling curated cocktails and mocktails. Attire is dressy casual.

This interactive Art Gala will include:

Interactive Light Sculpture by Robert Quattlebaum

Birth of Language – Interactive Hand Tracking by David Bithell

Community-painted art piece that will be hung at the Gallery, led by Kylie Swenson

Live Pottery Demo by Ashland Clay Works

Live Painting Demo

Aerial Silks by Rose Batignani

Aerial Rope by Ande Sukraw

Music…and more!