Every person carries an apology they never gave, never received, or never forgot.

The Apology Tour is a live storytelling experience created by Resolve that brings anonymous apologies to the stage through performance, storytelling, and community reflection.

Drawn from real submissions, these stories explore heartbreak, family conflict, addiction, friendship, injustice, regret, reconciliation, and unexpected moments of grace. Some apologies are funny. Some are painful. Some may have arrived too late. Others open the door to healing.

The event is rooted in the principles of restorative justice — the belief that accountability, empathy, and honest dialogue can repair harm and strengthen communities.

At Resolve, we see every day how meaningful apologies can transform conflict. In mediation and restorative justice processes, an apology is not about punishment or perfection. It is about recognizing impact, restoring dignity, and making healing possible for everyone involved.

The Apology Tour takes those deeply human moments and turns them into a shared community experience.

This is not a lecture about conflict resolution.

It is art, storytelling, and emotional truth.

