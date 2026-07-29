The 22nd Annual Picnic in the Park

Come join us for our 22nd Annual Picnic in Port Orford Heads State Park in honor of US Coast Guard Day and Lighthouse Day. Bring chairs, blankets, a picnic lunch and enjoy music with local roots at the Port Orford Heads Lifeboat Station Museum at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 2nd. The Cape Blanco Heritage Society and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department sponsor the event.

This year, we have a real treat in store for our guests: two musicians who grew up in the area will be taking the stage with Lifeboat #36498: Nathan Malamud (Sixes) of the Black Market Blues Band on keyboard and Dune Fougerolles (Port Orford) on vocals and guitar. Both are graduates of Pacific High School.

We will also be observing Lighthouse Day and the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. Learn more about our efforts to restore the Cape Blanco Lighthouse at the event and learn about our iconic Oregon lighthouse keeping legacy. This year we will have art and craft vendors at the event with a percentage of proceeds going to our “Save Our Lighthouse” fundraising campaign. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and take advantage of the beautiful surroundings.

Lighthouse Day celebrates the anniversary of the 1789 signing of the Lighthouse Act by President George Washington officially creating the United States Lighthouse Establishment. The Revenue Cutter Service was established shortly thereafter on August 4th, 1790. The Cutter Service saw action during the Civil War and was instrumental in the development of Alaska. This branch of service was active in environmental protection dating back to the 1822 Timber Act that tasked them with protecting government timber from poachers. In 1915 the Revenue Cutter Service and Lifesaving Service were merged into the U.S. Coast Guard as we know it today. The Cape Blanco Heritage Society celebrates the birth date of the organization on the 1st Sunday in August.

.

Visit our Museum at the Port Orford Heads before or during the concert and learn more about the history of this interesting area and enjoy the beautiful hiking trails with the wonderful ocean views. The Port Orford Heads State Park is on the ocean side of Highway 101. Turn West on 9th Street in Port Orford, near Milepost 301, and then follow the road up the hill to where the road ends.

For more information, call 541-332-0521 or visit capeblancoheritagesociety.com ⎈⎈⎈

