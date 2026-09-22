The 1930s Jackson County Rebellion: A Populist Uprising in Depression Era Southern Oregon

Author, archaeologist and historian, Jeff LaLande, will share the study of this fascinating and insightful political movement in the 1930s southern Oregon. The Jackson County Rebellion explores a dramatic if little-known populist insurgency that captured national attention as it played out in rural Oregon. LaLande traces the rebellion’s roots back to the area’s tradition of protest, including the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, then focuses on Jackson County’s politics of upheaval during the worst days of the Great Depression. The broad strokes of the episode may be familiar to contemporary readers, with demagogues fanning rage and relentlessly accusing an elite of corruption and conspiracy.

This program is sponsored in part by a grant from Oregon Humanities.

Presenter Bio: Jeffery Max LaLande was concurrently adjunct professor of history at Southern Oregon University and archaeologist for the US Forest Service for thirty years. He has published two books and numerous articles on the history of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

