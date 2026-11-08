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Thanksgiving Day Firepit, Candle Stroll & Dessert for all Solos & Families in Lithia Park

Thanksgiving Day Firepit, Candle Stroll & Dessert for all Solos & Families in Lithia Park

A simple Thanksgiving Day space for solos and families will be available in Lithia Park Thursday, November 26 from 3-6 p.m. and will feature a wood fire, candle stroll, hot cider and pumpkin tarts.

Held near 389 Granite Street in Ashland, the Island Firepit area will be a peaceful setting of candlelit creekside paths, bridges, firelight and dessert. Anyone wishing to relax around the fire are encouraged to bring a chair and blanket.

Free and all-inclusive.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1070326856053681

Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/sohappytrails/events/317295344

Lithia Park Island Firepit
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Co-hosted by Circles
RVComGathering@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/RVCircles
Lithia Park Island Firepit
Across from 381 Granite Street
Ashland, Oregon
https://www.facebook.com/events/edit/1416132616235855