Thanksgiving Day Firepit, Candle Stroll & Dessert for all Solos & Families in Lithia Park

A simple Thanksgiving Day space for solos and families will be available in Lithia Park Thursday, November 26 from 3-6 p.m. and will feature a wood fire, candle stroll, hot cider and pumpkin tarts.

Held near 389 Granite Street in Ashland, the Island Firepit area will be a peaceful setting of candlelit creekside paths, bridges, firelight and dessert. Anyone wishing to relax around the fire are encouraged to bring a chair and blanket.

Free and all-inclusive.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1070326856053681

Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/sohappytrails/events/317295344

